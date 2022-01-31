Aviva PLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 48.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $652.45 per share, with a total value of $1,631,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alleghany stock opened at $658.23 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $666.76 and its 200 day moving average is $663.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 EPS.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

