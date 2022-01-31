ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,438.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 606,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,071,000 after acquiring an additional 582,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 255.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 194,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 122.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth $19,296,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $133.87 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.70 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.53.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.28, for a total value of $9,327,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total value of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,200 shares of company stock worth $15,782,356 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.71.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

