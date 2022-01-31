First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

NYSE UTF opened at $26.50 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.