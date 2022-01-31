First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,338 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

