Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.33.

TSCO stock opened at $214.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.99. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

