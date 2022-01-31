United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,204,348,000 after acquiring an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $198.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

