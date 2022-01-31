Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:NS opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

