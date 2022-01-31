Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 155.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $189,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 97.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 560.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total value of $9,552,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $15,069,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,662,868 shares of company stock valued at $331,981,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $95.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 118.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $213.64. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

