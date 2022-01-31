First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,443 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 27.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.42.

DGX opened at $134.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

