Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,900 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 53,333 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUSHA stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

