Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $1.64 Million Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GCO opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

