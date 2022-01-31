Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on STX. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,147,451 shares of company stock worth $121,011,437. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

