Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 83,975 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $41,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,113,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 173,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after purchasing an additional 944,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CICC Research raised JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $68.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

