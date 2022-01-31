Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 536,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after buying an additional 26,760 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 820.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth $6,974,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

