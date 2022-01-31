Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 5,505 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 71.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 456,737 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,370,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,216,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $4.52. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

NRG Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Christopher Moser bought 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,999.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

