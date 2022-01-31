Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $450,000 Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 907 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $317.23 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 107.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.82.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.57.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

