120,134 Shares in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in comScore by 1,990.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in comScore by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 251,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get comScore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SCOR stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. comScore, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.