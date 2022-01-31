Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 450 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mplx were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 98,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

