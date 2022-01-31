Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 298 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graco were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 24.3% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

