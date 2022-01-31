Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $9.96 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

