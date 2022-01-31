Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 423 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,665,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average of $82.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

