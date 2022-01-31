VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VGP from €240.00 ($272.73) to €260.00 ($295.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Get VGP alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VGPBF opened at $260.00 on Monday. VGP has a one year low of $201.20 and a one year high of $302.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.83 and a 200-day moving average of $243.29.

VGP NV, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages logistics and semi-industrial real estate, and ancillary offices. The company leases its properties to tenants in logistic sector, including storing, assembling, re-conditioning, and final treatment of the goods. It also offers asset and property management services; and facility management services, such as maintenance, waste management, greenery maintenance services, etc.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.