XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Short Interest Up 101.9% in January

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 101.9% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:XPHYF opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.15. XPhyto Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

XPhyto Therapeutics Company Profile

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

