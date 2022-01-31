The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $2,017,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 25.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPG. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.