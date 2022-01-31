iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $62.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $68.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.