Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $156.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.91. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.74 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.