43,056 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 134.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 279,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 164.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 178.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 118.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 16.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $7.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.