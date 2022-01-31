DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 70,033 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in DHT were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 120.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 20.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 138,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after buying an additional 178,528 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 382,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

NYSE DHT opened at $4.92 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $840.33 million, a PE ratio of -246.00 and a beta of -0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

