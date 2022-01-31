Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of KFY opened at $64.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

