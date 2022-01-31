Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 23.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everi were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everi by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,802,000 after purchasing an additional 813,404 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 157,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Everi by 586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,363 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,917,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,362,000 after purchasing an additional 57,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Everi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Everi stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

