NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NWG opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWG. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

