Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,178 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

In other news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LEVI opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.