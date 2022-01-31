First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Leidos by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Leidos by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Leidos by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $110.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

