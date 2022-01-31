Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICFI shares. increased their target price on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

ICFI stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.96. ICF International has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 582.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ICF International in the second quarter worth about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ICF International in the third quarter worth about $367,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

