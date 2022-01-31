Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.48. OneMain posted earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

NYSE OMF opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.95. OneMain has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

