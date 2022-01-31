American Century Companies Inc. Acquires New Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 426,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BrightSpire Capital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 192.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -39.78%.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

