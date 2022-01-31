American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $251.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.59. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

