US Bancorp DE Buys 360 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.24.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.57. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $189.37.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

