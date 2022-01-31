Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $992.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce $992.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $952.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Xilinx posted sales of $850.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,208.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 157 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $177.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.56. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.