Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $225.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $238.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $134.21 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.41.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

