Intel Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Intel in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. Intel has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after buying an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

