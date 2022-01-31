KeyCorp Comments on Intel Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intel in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average is $52.49. Intel has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.7% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

