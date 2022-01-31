Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 3,100 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,400 ($59.36) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.36) to GBX 4,770 ($64.36) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,103.57 ($55.36).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,731.50 ($50.34) on Friday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45). The firm has a market cap of £86.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,887.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 29.36 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.