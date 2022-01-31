Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 6,072 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MORN. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Morningstar by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Morningstar by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $275.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.06 and a 200-day moving average of $290.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total value of $5,496,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total value of $313,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,641 shares of company stock valued at $60,684,569. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

