Aviva PLC Takes Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 46.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in YETI by 19.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 15.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in YETI during the second quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,479 shares of company stock worth $7,323,579. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.11.

NYSE:YETI opened at $62.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

