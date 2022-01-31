Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 46.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $32.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $436,363. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

