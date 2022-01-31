Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 400 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY stock opened at $187.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.32. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.