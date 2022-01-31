Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $571,000 Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of VNT stock opened at $27.59 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $37.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.