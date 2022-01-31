Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 26.1%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $14.51 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNW. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

