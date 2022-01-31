Short Interest in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Drops By 26.1%

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $14.51 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $16.24.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.
