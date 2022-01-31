Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,600 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

